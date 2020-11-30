Firefighter, Kalama port Commissioner Alan Basso dies Friday

“Al was a great man with a heart of full of compassion for his community, who quietly went about his work never seeking recognition,” Noel said in a statement.

“The honesty, humor and integrity of Alan cannot be replaced within our community or organization,” Leatzow said in a statement. “Al and I had much in common… Go Cougs.”

Basso often signed off Port of Kalama commission meetings by cheering on his alma mater Washington State University, especially during football season, said Port Commission President Troy Stariha. Basso was “a genuine person and larger-than-life fixture” in the community with profound knowledge of Kalama and port history, Stariha said in a statement.

“Alan was a man of integrity. He represented the port and the community in such a way that it made people proud to live in Kalama and be part of that development,” he said. “He is going to be greatly missed as a fellow commissioner and as a friend.”

Basso was first appointed to the port commission in 2012 after long-time Commissioner Jim Lucas died. In 2013 Basso ran unopposed for his first full six-year term and was re-elected in 2019. He also served as a Kalama School District substitute history teacher.