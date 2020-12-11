Firefighter Basso remembered for lifetime of community service

Basso was a history buff and brought his knowledge of Kalama’s history to the table at the port, said Commissioner Troy Stariha during the board’s Wednesday meeting.

“I think anybody that Al worked with or educated is a better person for that,” he said. “I have much appreciation and respect for Alan and his family, and I’m going to miss him.”

“What we really miss is his smile, because it was always there, and his dry wit and his factoids about historical information,” said Commissioner Randy Sweet at the meeting.

Basso also served as a Kalama School District substitute history teacher. Kambeitz said Friday he received a letter from one of Basso’s former students, who wrote his class was “always the best and he made everyone feel special.”

Eric Hayes, master firefighter, said he started at Longview Fire just a few years before Basso and worked with him for more than 20 years.

“He was great, one of those guys you always look forward to working with,” he told The Daily News. “He liked to have fun when he was working and the guys enjoyed working with him.”