Firefighter Basso remembered for lifetime of community service

Local firefighters and family remembered Alan Basso as a friend, dedicated firefighter and “true embodiment of a public servant” during a somber memorial service Friday, complete with fire trucks and bagpipes.
The remembrance ceremony honoring Basso and his 36-year firefighting career included a long procession of 40 fire trucks, emergency and police vehicles that made its way through Longview and south to Kalama before ending at the port’s Haydu Park.
“He’s going to be greatly missed,” said Victor Leatzow, Cowlitz County Fire District 5 chief and Basso’s cousin. “You can’t capture him in a couple sentences. It’s been an honor to be family and to honor him.”
Basso, a Kalama volunteer firefighter, port commissioner and retired Longview Fire Department lieutenant, died Nov. 27 of a heart attack shortly after handling two medical calls in Kalama. His death occurred in the line of duty, officials said.
The ceremony included remarks from Cowlitz County Chaplain Mario Gambaro, Longview Fire Chief Jim Kambeitz, Leatzow and Chaplain Pat Ellis with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, as well as the last alarm tones and bell ceremony and the pipes and drums playing “Amazing Grace.”
“Alan was the true embodiment of a public servant,” said Austin Wyman, family friend, in a prepared statement on behalf of the family. “His life was committed to supporting the community, as demonstrated through his career in the fire service, work within the schools and his leadership as a Port Commissioner. Our community has suffered a great loss, but we know his legacy will live on through his great friends and colleagues made throughout his life of service.”
Kambeitz said in Basso’s 21 years at the Longview department, he responded to more than 9,000 calls and was the “go-to” for any type of call, event or other duty.
“He served the community with care, compassion, courage and professionalism,” Kambeitz said.
Basso retired from Longview in January and began volunteering at Cowlitz 5 soon after.
Leatzow said during the ceremony that in the nine months that Basso volunteered for the Kalama department he was the top responder for 2020 “because he gave of himself.”
The outpouring of support locally and nationwide has been “extremely humbling,” Leatzow told The Daily News. He’s received condolences from every state except for Alaska, he said. In Kalama, people stop him on the street to share support and stories of Basso, Leatzow said.
Basso grew up in Kalama and graduated from Kalama High School in 1980. He attended Lower Columbia College, Central Washington University and graduated from Washington State University with a Bachelors of Arts degree in history. He earned an Associate of Applied Science in fire protection from Portland Community College and EMT and paramedic certifications through the Washington State Department of Health.
In 2012, Basso was appointed to the Port of Kalama commission after long-time Commissioner Jim Lucas died. Basso ran unopposed for his first full six-year term in 2013 and was re-elected in 2019.
Basso was a history buff and brought his knowledge of Kalama’s history to the table at the port, said Commissioner Troy Stariha during the board’s Wednesday meeting.
“I think anybody that Al worked with or educated is a better person for that,” he said. “I have much appreciation and respect for Alan and his family, and I’m going to miss him.”
“What we really miss is his smile, because it was always there, and his dry wit and his factoids about historical information,” said Commissioner Randy Sweet at the meeting.
Basso also served as a Kalama School District substitute history teacher. Kambeitz said Friday he received a letter from one of Basso’s former students, who wrote his class was “always the best and he made everyone feel special.”
Eric Hayes, master firefighter, said he started at Longview Fire just a few years before Basso and worked with him for more than 20 years.
“He was great, one of those guys you always look forward to working with,” he told The Daily News. “He liked to have fun when he was working and the guys enjoyed working with him.”
Leatzow said Basso was a jokester, but he pulled the ultimate prank on Basso by painting his barn with a large purple and gold “UW” for University of Washington while he was on his honeymoon.
Basso, a staunch supporter of his alma mater Washington State University, was not amused, Leatzow said.
“Vicky said he was so mad he didn’t even unpack from their honeymoon, he went to the hardware store and bought paint,” Leatzow said to laughs from the audience.
“If you’re a fellow Coug, you would know all Cougs find their way home,” he said.
