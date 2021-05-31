Fire station in Woodland recieves first new engine in 21 years

WOODLAND — The Scott Avenue fire station received a new engine May 25 to save money and increase safety.

The engine is one of three the Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue purchased and will receive by the end of the year. Each rig cost $627,000. A fourth new engine was purchased for $650,000 through a federal grant given to the Cowlitz Indian tribe. The tribe will donate the engine to the department to use until it is decommissioned, said Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue Chief John Nohr.

The previous Woodland engine was in use for 21 years, Nohr said, which is about six years longer than departments “like to run engines.” The older Woodland engine will be used as a reserve vehicle.

Nohr said replacing older vehicles decreases the amount of time and money spent on maintenance.

By August, the department’s La Center station will receive a new engine. Two other stations will receive a new engine each by the end of the year.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue serves about 40,000 over 125 square miles in La Center, Ridgefield, Woodland and the Cowlitz Indian Reservation.

Ceremony