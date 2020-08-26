 Skip to main content
Fire on I-5 briefly closes Dike Road on-ramp
A fire on northbound Interstate 5 near Dike Road briefly closed an on-ramp at milepost 22.6 Wednesday afternoon.

The on-ramp was closed starting at 2:56 p.m., and the scene was cleared by 3:23 p.m., according to the Washington Department of Transportation.

