Fire officials investigate Kelso church fire
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue is investigating a Friday fire at Abundant Life Church of the Nazarene in Kelso.

There were no injuries.

Crews received reports of a fire around 10:20 p.m. Friday. The small fire was out within 20 minutes, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

The fire department reported damage was minimal.

A church representative declined to comment about the fire. 

