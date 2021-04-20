Fire officials investigate Kelso church fire

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue is investigating a Friday fire at Abundant Life Church of the Nazarene in Kelso.
There were no injuries.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Crews received reports of a fire around 10:20 p.m. Friday. The small fire was out within 20 minutes, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.
The fire department reported damage was minimal.
A church representative declined to comment about the fire.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today