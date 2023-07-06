Dry, windy weather on Wednesday could fan the 546-acre wildfire burning on the Washington side of the Columbia River Gorge near Hood River, but not by much, fire officials and forecasters said.

The National Weather Service has issued two warnings for the areas near the Tunnel 5 fire that are in effect through 11 p.m. Wednesday. Wind gusts of up to 20 miles per hour, heat and low humidity could cause new and existing fires to spread rapidly, according to the red flag warning.

“We’re not expecting any large fire growth, but certainly under red flag warning conditions there is potential for the fire to grow a little bit,” said Heather Appelhoff, a spokesperson for the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.

Wildfire smoke and hazy skies are expected to remain mostly in the area of the fire, “well east of Portland,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Hannah Chandler-Cooley. In Portland, ozone pollution from the heat prompted a separate health advisory for smog.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources is investigating what caused the Tunnel 5 fire, which spread rapidly at first due to hot, windy conditions and “extreme terrain,” according to the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.

Multiple people called 911 Sunday morning after seeing flames burning near milepost 61 on State Route 14 in Skamania County, fire officials said.

“We have received a lot of information from the public that we are forwarding to the investigator,” Appelhof said.

Nearly 375 firefighters, 36 engines, five helicopters and four single-engine air tankers are battling the blaze, which was 5% contained by Wednesday morning, according to NW12, an interagency incident management team.

Firefighters have had to rely on aircraft due to the area’s extremely steep terrain, fire officials said. Helicopters dumped water over the western edge of the fire late Tuesday afternoon as warmer, drier conditions caused an increase in fire activity in that area, according to NW12.

The blaze had damaged an estimated 10 structures and affected at least 1,000 residents by Wednesday morning, said Appelhof.

No injuries have been reported, she said.

Level 3 (go now) evacuation orders are in effect for homes and businesses within a two-mile radius of the fire.

American Red Cross volunteers are responding to a shelter for evacuees at the Skamania County Fairground in Stevenson, Washington.

State Route 14 remains closed between mile markers 56 and 65.

Some Skamania County residents are being warned to boil their drinking water, as a loss of water pressure in their water system due to the wildfire could have contaminated it. The Skamania Public Utility District said in an alert Tuesday that the blaze was “dangerously encroaching” on springs, well houses, pump stations and “other critical infrastructure,” and told its customers to boil their tap water before drinking “until further notice.”

In Oregon, fire officials said Wednesday the 40-acre Moon Mountain fire southeast of Eugene was fully surrounded by a protective fire line and firefighters were continuing to monitor the blaze for hot spots.