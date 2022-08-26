Fire in Woodland home Friday morning displaces family of 5

A Woodland family of five woke Friday morning to a growing fire in their living room that destroyed their home but left them with no reported injuries.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue officials said in a news release that firefighters responded at 1:21 a.m. Friday to a home on the 2400 block of Northwest Hayes Road east of Woodland.

The cause of the blaze still is being investigated, but the fire department reported the family had been burning candles because of a power outage from an earlier vehicle crash in the area.

Children in the home woke to the growing fire in their living room and the family was able to make it out of the house "with no time to spare," the department said.

The Red Cross is providing help to the family. Some firefighters will stay on-scene to put out any still-burning debris.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue said residents should have an escape plan in case of an emergency, never leave open flames or candles unattended and replace any smoke alarms older than 10 years.