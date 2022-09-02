 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire in vacant Longview home Friday morning causes zero injuries

Fire in Longview on Sept. 2

Crews extinguish a fire at an empty home in Longview early Friday morning. 

 LONGVIEW FIRE DEPARTMENT, CONTRIBUTED

Crews extinguished a fire that erupted at an empty Longview home near 30th and Pacific avenues early Friday morning but left no one injured. 

Longview Fire Department and Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue responded 12:55 a.m. Friday to calls of a fire at the 2800 block of 30th Avenue, the department said in a news release. 

Firefighters came on scene to a small two-story vacant residence, where a fire had spread from the garage area to the house and a nearby tree. Witnesses at the scene told responders no one lived in the house. 

Crews got the fire under control by 1:51 a.m. and remained on-scene early Friday morning to investigate, according to the news release.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

