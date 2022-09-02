Fire in vacant Longview home Friday morning causes zero injuries

Crews extinguished a fire that erupted at an empty Longview home near 30th and Pacific avenues early Friday morning but left no one injured.

Longview Fire Department and Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue responded 12:55 a.m. Friday to calls of a fire at the 2800 block of 30th Avenue, the department said in a news release.

Firefighters came on scene to a small two-story vacant residence, where a fire had spread from the garage area to the house and a nearby tree. Witnesses at the scene told responders no one lived in the house.

Crews got the fire under control by 1:51 a.m. and remained on-scene early Friday morning to investigate, according to the news release.