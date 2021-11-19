Fire east of Ridgefield alerts officials by tripping burglary alarm

CLARK COUNTY — Three regional fire departments extinguished a house fire east of Ridgefield early Friday morning after heat tripped a burglary alarm. No one was injured.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue say their department and Clark County Fire District 3 were dispatched around midnight to a home in the 24000 block of Northeast 37th Avenue in Clark County.

Clark County Sheriff deputies were originally called to the scene after a kitchen fire tripped the burglary alarm inside the empty home, according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue. There was no sign of forced entry, state officials.

The Vancouver Fire Department also was called due to the fire's size, dense smoke and high heat, fire officials say.

The kitchen suffered fire damage and the entire house sustained heat and smoke damage, according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue. A total of 17 personnel and four engines helped to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is being investigated in Clark County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.