Fire District 6 to do live fire training in Castle Rock Saturday
If you see smoke in Castle Rock Saturday, the Cowlitz County Fire District 6 will be doing live fire training at 441 Front Ave.

According to a Facebook post, crews will close the north end of Front Avenue and the intersection of Front Avenue and Huntington Avenue to approximately Barr Street.

Training will begin at 8 a.m. and end in the early afternoon. The post asked for residents to “be prepared for heavy smoke in that area.

“If you live within close vicinity, leave your windows and doors shut,” the post said. “Please refrain from gathering and respect social distancing.”

