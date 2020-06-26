You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fire destroys motor home, camper at Kelso RV park Thursday night
0 comments

Fire destroys motor home, camper at Kelso RV park Thursday night

{{featured_button_text}}

A fire Thursday night at the Brookhollow RV Park in Kelso destroyed a motor home and camper, as well as heavily damaged a travel trailer, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue.

The fire was reported just before 10 p.m. at the motor home park, Lt. Bryan Ditterick said. No one was inside the campers and no one was injured, he said.

Firefighters put out the blaze quickly, Ditterick said. The cause is still under investigation.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News