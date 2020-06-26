Fire destroys motor home, camper at Kelso RV park Thursday night

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
A fire Thursday night at the Brookhollow RV Park in Kelso destroyed a motor home and camper, as well as heavily damaged a travel trailer, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue.
The fire was reported just before 10 p.m. at the motor home park, Lt. Bryan Ditterick said. No one was inside the campers and no one was injured, he said.
Firefighters put out the blaze quickly, Ditterick said. The cause is still under investigation.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today