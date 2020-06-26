Fire destroys motor home, camper at Kelso RV park Thursday night

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fire Thursday night at the Brookhollow RV Park in Kelso destroyed a motor home and camper, as well as heavily damaged a travel trailer, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue.

The fire was reported just before 10 p.m. at the motor home park, Lt. Bryan Ditterick said. No one was inside the campers and no one was injured, he said.

Firefighters put out the blaze quickly, Ditterick said. The cause is still under investigation.

