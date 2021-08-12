Fire department urges caution as temperatures hit 100 in Longview

For the second day in a row, the temperature in Longview hit 100 degrees Thursday as a heat wave lingers over the Pacific Northwest.
The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning through Saturday but temperatures are set to cool through the weekend.
The high Friday is forecast around 95 degrees, cooling to a high of 91 on Saturday and 86 on Sunday, according to the weather service. The all-time high for the month is 108 degrees, set in August 1981, according to the Western Regional Climate Center.
Several cooling shelters opened Thursday and were set to open again Friday. The Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management is maintaining an up-to-date list at www.facebook.com/CowlitzCountyDEM and www.211info.org.
Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue Thursday urged people to be cautious this weekend as hot and dry weather continues.
The fire department, along with others in the area, have responded to seven wildland fires in Oregon and Washington since the middle of July, according to a Cowlitz 2 press release.
Deputy Chief Jeremy Huff said the agency hasn’t seen any significant brush fires in its jurisdiction this year and the department’s messages of caution appear to be working.
“I think people are being judicious, cautious about burning because of the hot and dry spells we’ve been having,” he said.
Cowlitz 2 is using a grant from the county to educate Rose Valley residents on keeping their homes safe from wildland fire, Huff said. The group is working to get Firewise USA recognition for the community, according to Cowlitz 2. Firewise is a national program through the National Fire Protection Agency to recognize communities who are proactive in protecting their community.
The agency chose Rose Valley to focus on because it is rural, wooded and only has one way in and out with some optional logging roads for escape routes, Huff said. Rose Valley was also chosen because of a March 2019 fire there that burned about 40 acres, he said.
Residents should take preventative measures, including abiding by the county burn ban and creating a defensible space around their homes in case of a local wildfire, according to Cowlitz 2.
Removing or reducing plants, shrubs, and trees near and around the home and keeping grass maintained reduces fire spreading to the building, according to Cowlitz 2. Keeping roofs and gutters free of pine needles, leaves and other debris also limits risk.
Another component of the Firewise program is maintaining emergency responder access and ensuring addresses are clearly marked. Having two ways out in the neighborhood and a meeting area, knowing how and when to evacuate, and pre-planning for insurance recovery are all topics discussed in the program, according to Cowlitz 2.