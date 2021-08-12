Fire department urges caution as temperatures hit 100 in Longview

Cowlitz 2 is using a grant from the county to educate Rose Valley residents on keeping their homes safe from wildland fire, Huff said. The group is working to get Firewise USA recognition for the community, according to Cowlitz 2. Firewise is a national program through the National Fire Protection Agency to recognize communities who are proactive in protecting their community.

The agency chose Rose Valley to focus on because it is rural, wooded and only has one way in and out with some optional logging roads for escape routes, Huff said. Rose Valley was also chosen because of a March 2019 fire there that burned about 40 acres, he said.

Residents should take preventative measures, including abiding by the county burn ban and creating a defensible space around their homes in case of a local wildfire, according to Cowlitz 2.

Removing or reducing plants, shrubs, and trees near and around the home and keeping grass maintained reduces fire spreading to the building, according to Cowlitz 2. Keeping roofs and gutters free of pine needles, leaves and other debris also limits risk.