Early election results show the levy lid lift for Kalama's fire district is failing, while a different levy lid lift for Ryderwood and Vader fire services is passing.

Both Cowlitz County Fire District 5, covering Kalama, and Cowlitz-Lewis Fire District 20, covering Ryderwood and the Vader area, cite a rising number of calls as part of the need for more revenue to hire more staff.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, roughly 71% of Cowlitz and Lewis counties voters OK'd their district's levy lid lift and 57% of Kalama voters rejected theirs. The next round of results is set to be released by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

If passed, Cowlitz-Lewis Fire District 20's levy lid lift would cost the owner of a $300,000 home an increase of $123 per year to $405 per year, according to an informational flier. If Kalama's six-year levy lid lift passes, the owner of a $300,000 home would pay an additional $108 the first year, for a total of $405.

Kalama wants to use the revenue to hire three new staff firefighters who also would be certified as EMTs or paramedics to reduce response time, as well as add a new or refurbished fire engine. The district’s call volume increased 45% in the last 10 years and 16% in the last year, Chief Sammy Brown said.

In north Cowlitz County and south Lewis county, the volunteer fire district based in Vader wants to hire fulltime staff. The district’s call volume nearly doubled from 216 in 2011 to 428 in 2022, according to the voter pamphlet statement. In the same time period, the district’s volunteer numbers dwindled from 15 to six, with one certified EMT.