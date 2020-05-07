Fire damages Kelso home; no injuries reported
0 comments

Fire damages Kelso home; no injuries reported

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An early morning fire Thursday displaced Kelso residents and caused $50,000 damage to home at 305 Southwest Fifth Ave., according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

The residents escaped without injury and were assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire remains under investigation but is believed to have started when an electric blanket ignited a cat bed. The fire started in the garage and spread to the attic of the main residence of the one-story home, according to Cowlitz 2.

The fire, reported at 1:25 a.m., and firefighters responded within 10 minutes with three engines and two medic units, according to Cowlitz 2.

Further details were unavailable.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News