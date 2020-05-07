Fire damages Kelso home; no injuries reported

An early morning fire Thursday displaced Kelso residents and caused $50,000 damage to home at 305 Southwest Fifth Ave., according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.
The residents escaped without injury and were assisted by the Red Cross.
The fire remains under investigation but is believed to have started when an electric blanket ignited a cat bed. The fire started in the garage and spread to the attic of the main residence of the one-story home, according to Cowlitz 2.
The fire, reported at 1:25 a.m., and firefighters responded within 10 minutes with three engines and two medic units, according to Cowlitz 2.
Further details were unavailable.
