Fire crews called to brush fire on Nevada drive

Crews from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue were called to the 700 block of Nevada Drive in Longview Saturday morning in response to a report of an out of control brush fire. Crews arrived to find a 20-foot by 20-foot brush fire spreading down the hill toward Nevada Drive.

Fire & Rescue crews put out the blaze by cutting a fireline through heavy slash fuels and encircling the perimeter of the fire. According to a press release, the fire was contained within 30 minutes.

Residents in the area reported they had a small recreational fire the previous evening but were certain that they had completely extinguished it before going to bed.

Fire officials remind county residents that the seasonal burn ban went into effect on July 15. Information about the burn ban is available at: https://www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/570/Burning-Regulations.

In the press release, Lt. Dan W. Cothren said Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue continues to respond to many increasingly large wildland and brush fires in the recent years. With a severe heat wave continuing Monday, and with tinder dry fuels in the area, Cothren said it is imperative that all residents abide by the ban and practice safe, legal burn practices year-round.

