Finished Lexington station, new ladder truck join Cowlitz 2

Fully staffed and operational as of Monday, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue’s new Lexington station will also be home for the agency’s new ladder truck.

The Lexington station is designed similarly to its sibling station in the Baker’s Corner neighborhood of West Longview, which itself came online only last month. Both stations are staffed with a combination of full-time and volunteer firefighters.

The coronavirus pandemic has scuttled the agency’s plans to hold open houses at both new stations for now. Instead, they’ll be showing virtual tours of the locations next week over Facebook Live. The Baker’s Corner station will be toured Monday at 2 p.m. and the Lexington Station will be toured Wednesday at the same time.

The Lexington station has three bays for trucks compared to Baker’s Corner’s two bays. It will respond to calls from Ostrander to East Columbia Heights and up and down the I-5 corridor. And it will save an average of five to eight minutes on calls normally served by the downtown Kelso station, Cowlitz 2 Battalion Chief Jason Sanders said.