Finding where they fit: Students have success in first year of Longview Virtual Academy

Last year, Longview student Rayne Charles skipped a lot of classes, while Alannah Breen struggled to focus and Gideon Williams’ anxiety caused failing grades.
Then the district started a pilot program: Longview Virtual Academy. It was just what these students were looking for.
Rayne, then a freshman, didn’t feel supported or comfortable at Mark Morris High School because “it was hard for me to get the help I needed and the teachers didn’t do much about it,” the now-sophomore said. “But when I got here all the teachers, especially Mr. Wirtz, really helped me.”
Fawn Breen said her daughter Alannah, who has autism and anxiety in social settings, is enjoying seventh grade in ways she never has before.
“For her to just be able to focus on school without having to feel any of the social pressure, its amazing,” Breen said.
Gideon’s mother Chelsea Williams said all through elementary, her son hated school and struggled socially and academically. When he entered sixth grade in LVA, he now is self-directed, catching up on years of academic progress.
“Everyone is a lot easier to talk to and explain what is happening,” Gideon said. “The lessons are made to help me and to help me learn.”
While it might seem like a pandemic solution at first, LVA high school Principal Mike Kleiner and LVA middle school Principal Bridget Piper said they had been bouncing the idea of a virtual academy around long before COVID-19. The school board approved the program as a pilot in June, and Piper said the timing “just happened to work out” as more parents looked to alternative options.
Kleiner said the pandemic also helped change the paradigm of what digital learning can be. Now, more people are creating content for online learning, more teachers are fluent in it and some of the historical issues, like unwieldly management laws and outdated regulations, are being corrected.
The need for something different for students has been clear to Kleiner for some time. As the district truancy administrator and the Principal of Discovery High School, “I spend my time working with kids who have largely not found success in the other schools,” he said.
He said while people may think truancy is all about kids skipping school to get into trouble or see friends, the root cause is more complex. For example, “maybe they go to a big school and have anxiety,” he said. “They’re nervous, so they start skipping and they fall into the pattern.”
Washington’s truancy laws more lenient than some other states, so students “find out little by little that it’s easy,” Kleiner said, then “once they get themselves behind, coming back becomes both a social deficit and a credit deficit.”
While Discovery’s teachers do “great work” with the students, Kleiner said it can still be tough to get students to show up to Discovery. LVA helps fill that gap and lets Longview students stay local.
There are two teachers at LVA and about 70 students, spilt evenly between middle and high school grade levels. While there is a waiting list, LVA teacher and manager Dane Wirtz said 70 was what the staff could handle this year.
Students get to self-direct their learning and work at a pace that’s comfortable for them, but teachers make sure they stay on track and guide them through the lessons.
Rayne said she prefers to do her classwork at night, when the house is quieter, and it’s “not as distracting at home as it was in a class full of students.”
Her attendance is vastly improved this year, and she’s “proud of where I’m at,” Rayne said, chasing her goal of going into medicine.
Her father Steven Swan said the family is also proud of her progress. The family had looked at other online schools, but Swan said they weren’t a good fit for Rayne. Her sister Raven Charles added that even beyond the schoolwork, she’s seen Rayne’s “confidence blossom” at LVA.
Wirtz, who taught Rayne when she was in eighth grade, said her personality still comes through online and it’s been fulfilling to see her settle into the online system that suits her best.
“Your intellect is able to shine through when you can engage how you want to,” he said. “To see (Rayne) find a space to engage in education and a space for who she is is great.”
Breen said Alannah also has more confidence and has gone from not doing assignments or scoring poorly to getting everything done and scoring 100% now that she doesn’t get distracted by the “drama” of middle school and has a more tailored curriculum.
“She comes out of her room and she’s like ‘mom, I got this, mom, I’m all caught up’ and before it would be her coming home saying ‘today was terrible, I’m going to my room and don’t talk to me,’ “ Breen said.
Williams said LVA teachers worked with Gideon to craft assignments that fit his learning style: hands on, with “quick bursts” of information and a lot of movement. While it took him a few weeks to find his groove, now he is a solid ‘C’ students and more importantly enjoys learning, Williams said.
“As parents we usually want to see As and Bs, but he went from failing almost every assignment, hating school and hating himself because he could not keep up to a solid C student, and he gets right up in the mornings and opens up his computer,” Williams said.
LVA’s model, where Gideon gets to have in-person sessions with teachers twice a week, is the perfect model for him, Williams said, and “I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
The LVA program was “pretty successful for a pilot,” Wirtz said, and Piper said parents were a big part of that success.
“Parents have been very understanding that this is a pilot program and have been willing to give us grace and provide feedback, which has been huge,” she said.
Parents had equal praise for the teachers: Williams called them “godsends” for Gideon.
“They understood and respected how difficult this whole situation is for parents and the learning curve,” Williams said. “Going from a traditional classroom to what they expected of us, they laid it all out.”
Superintendent Dan Zorn said he already knows that LVA needs to be a permanent fixture in the district.
Kleiner said he would like to see LVA grow in both program offerings and size. Ideally, he’d like to see LVA housed in its own building or space instead of sharing with Discovery.
Right now, LVA students play on R.A. Long or Mark Morris sports teams and take extracurriculars through those schools, but Piper said they want to develop their own “robust online electives.” Kleiner has his eye on an art class, and perhaps independent music projects.
Kleiner added that he wants to make sure that LVA doesn’t get a reputation of being only for truant students. There are medically fragile students who prefer LVA even when there’s not a pandemic, he said, as well as students who need to balance work or family with their education.
Breen said her other children are interested in LVA now, and she hopes the program expands so more students can benefit.
LVA teaches life skills like accountably and self-motivation, Piper said, and is “something different for students who don’t fit into the box of our school system.”
The understanding that there are students who flourish in a non-traditional way is the future of education, Kleiner said.
“There’s a lot of understanding now that we cannot be monolithic in our approach to high school kids who are learning to be survivors,” Kleiner said. “Do we want to help or do we want to be a road block? As a system we’re faced with making that choice about ourselves. What do we choose to be?”