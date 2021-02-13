Finding where they fit: Students have success in first year of Longview Virtual Academy

Kleiner said the pandemic also helped change the paradigm of what digital learning can be. Now, more people are creating content for online learning, more teachers are fluent in it and some of the historical issues, like unwieldly management laws and outdated regulations, are being corrected.

The need for something different for students has been clear to Kleiner for some time. As the district truancy administrator and the Principal of Discovery High School, “I spend my time working with kids who have largely not found success in the other schools,” he said.

He said while people may think truancy is all about kids skipping school to get into trouble or see friends, the root cause is more complex. For example, “maybe they go to a big school and have anxiety,” he said. “They’re nervous, so they start skipping and they fall into the pattern.”

Washington’s truancy laws more lenient than some other states, so students “find out little by little that it’s easy,” Kleiner said, then “once they get themselves behind, coming back becomes both a social deficit and a credit deficit.”

While Discovery’s teachers do “great work” with the students, Kleiner said it can still be tough to get students to show up to Discovery. LVA helps fill that gap and lets Longview students stay local.