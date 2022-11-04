Final WordFest for 2022 highlights history, memoir and horror

The final WordFest program for 2022 takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 8 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1428 22nd Ave., Longview. The free event is open to the public.

John Simpson, a Civil War historian and retired Kelso history teacher will read from his sixth book, “All for the Union,” based on 180 wartime letters donated to the Cowlitz Count Historical Museum in 2014.

The communications were written by two brothers and two brothers-in-law to their sisters and wives in rural western New York. The four soldiers fought in every major battle in the Eastern theater from Bull Run to Petersburg, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

The Ellithorpe family letters “offer a glimpse into the daily lives of soldiers in the Army of the Potomac and of the home front they swore to protect,” notes the release.

Simpson grew up on Long Island, New York; and in Edmonds, Washington. The son of Scottish immigrants, his love of Civil War history began when he visited Gettysburg National Military Park during the Civil War Centennial celebration.

He received a Ph.D with a specialty in Civil War history from the University of Oregon. He also has written extensively on minor league baseball in the “Deadball Era,” which took place from 1900 to 1920.

Caroline Kurtz will read from “A Road Called Down on Both Sides,” her memoir of growing up in Ethiopia. She also will read from her second memoir, “Today Is Tomorrow,” about returning to the area in the midst of a brutal civil war.

Kurtz is a citizen of two cultures and grew up “absorbing the sights, sounds, smells and customs of Africa,” notes the press release and returned with her husband and three children where she taught, advocated for women and supported peacemaking efforts between Ethiopia and Sudan.

She is fluent in Ethiopia’s Amharic language, has organized community-led projects for sheep banks, beekeeping and apple orchards. She has raise money for schools in Muslim villages.

She lives in Portland and continues to work with Portland community leaders to bring solar energy, clean water and women’s empowerment to the region, notes the press release.

Debz Briske will read from “Shape of Fear,” a book she is writing. During a rainstorm in Astoria at 2 a.m. Dec. 8, 1922, most of the coastal city was destroyed by fire of unknown origin. In 2007, the recession hit. Briske uses the two historical events to weave stories of Tobias, a disturbed teenage boy living in 1922, and Madison, a lonely girl living in 2007, telling how fear shaped their lives and the lives of the people around them.

Briske tells stories and writes about psychological and paranormal horror, and personal monologues.

She works in the health care field, loves to bake and garden, and exchange ghost stories, notes the press release.

Novelist and WordFest coordinator Alan Rose will present a different approach to writing memoirs.

“Any one human life comprises a multitude of transforming moments,” he is quoted in the release. “But trying to make sense of these moments and find some meaning can be overwhelming,” he said.

His approach will help people distill and define their most significant memories.

Rose is the author of three published novels and one novella. “As If Death Summoned,” his novel about the AIDS epidemic, won the Foreward INDIES (small independent publishers) Book of the Year Award in the LGBT category in 2021.

Rose also is the host and producer of local access channel KLTV’s “Book Chat,” and he reviews books for the “Columbia River Reader.”

An open mic follows the presentations.

Because of COVID-19, it is recommended attendees be vaccinated and boosted if possible, and wear masks when not eating or drinking.

For details on WordFest, which meets the second Tuesday of each month in the fellowship hall of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, contact Alan Rose via his website, www.alan-rose.com.