Final week of button raffle winners announced for Longview's Go 4th Festival

The Longview Go 4th Festival committee has announced the winners in the final round of its 2022 button drawing contest. Button sales help finance Go 4th festivities.
Prizes can be picked up at Longview Sewing, 1113 Vandercook Way, Longview.
Winning numbers, prizes
1583: Ukulele from Pets, Pawns & Instruments.
2520: one month free classes from Shinju Dojo.
4581: one month free classes from Shinju Dojo.
4445: $25 gift certificate from Gustoff’s Hair Styling.
