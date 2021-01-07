Final stage of West Main Street improvement project redirects traffic

Construction on phase two of the West Main Street improvement project has started and drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

The second phase of construction will finish in August and will widen Catlin Street through the Cowlitz Way intersection to five lanes with an additional turn lane at the Cowlitz intersection. The overall project will realign West Main Street from the Allen Street Bridge to Catlin Street to improve safety, reduce congestion and beautify the section.

Crews have started underground utility work along Sixth Avenue, Fifth Avenue and Fourth Avenue near Catlin Street, as well as the demolition of 15 buildings along the south side of Catlin Street.

Traffic signals at Fifth Avenue and Catlin Street and Fifth Avenue and West Main Street are now flashing, signaling a four-way stop for the work. Local traffic is asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes, while through traffic is encouraged to use Cowlitz Way.

The city began designing the project in 2009 and finished the first phase from the west side of the Allen Street Bridge through the crossover to Catlin at Fourth Avenue in 2013. The $11.45 million phase two is funded by a combination of federal, state and city funds.

