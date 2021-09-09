Final round of sculptures being added to Longview Outdoor Gallery this weekend

Eight sculptures will be installed on sidewalks around downtown Longview on Saturday as part of the final push by the Longview Outdoor Gallery to complete the city's public art collection.

The outdoor gallery has been campaigning to purchase 23 sculptures for permanent display on the city streets by 2023. The gallery already had purchased 20 statues from previous rounds of the art contest.

Trudy Woods joined the gallery's board of directors shortly after the first set of sculptures were installed in 2011. Woods founded the Broadway Gallery and said she wanted to further expand the artistic community around Longview and hoped the statues would help draw more foot traffic downtown.

"This year's batch are the absolute best submissions we've had in the years since I've been involved," Woods said.

The outdoor gallery signs two-year deals with the artists to put the sculptures on temporary display on the downtown streets. Pieces that are purchased by gallery donors or through funds raised by "Give More 24" are bought from the artist, then gifted to the city as free installations that will be kept long-term on the sidewalks.

