The final round of winners of the Go 4th Festival's button drawings have been announced.
Buying the $2 pins is an annual tradition that enters purchasers in a prize drawing and helps finance the annual Fourth of July festival in Longview.
Prizes can be picked up at Longview Sewing at 1113 Vandercook Way.
Winners:
2930: $1,000 cash from ANC Mowers.
825: Two tickets to Diamond Rio from KLOG/KUKN/101.5 The Blitz.
2679: Ukulele from Pets, Pawns and Instruments.
644: $500 cash from Longview Kelso Early Bird Lions.
2534: $25 gift certificate from Gustoff’s Hair Design.
2254: One month of classes at Shinju Dojo Martial Arts.
508: Lunch gift certificates.