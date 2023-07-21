Related to this story

WATCH: Go 4th Mile

WATCH: Go 4th Mile

Nearly 100 runners take off in the Go 4th Mile in front of the Monticello Hotel in downtown Longview during the annual Fourth of July festival event.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio