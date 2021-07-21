Final round of Go 4th buttons drawn; prizes at Longview Sewing

The Longview Go 4th Festival committee has announced the winners in the final round of its 2021 button drawing contest. Button sales help finance the Go 4th fireworks show.
Prizes can be picked up at Longview Sewing, 1113 Vandercook Way, Longview.
Winning numbers, prizes
298: $25 Shilo gift card via KLOG/KUKN/The Wave.
2237: $25 Shilo gift card via KLOG/KUKN/The Wave.
1609: $25 Shilo gift card via KLOG/KUKN/The Wave.
1378: $25 Shilo gift card via KLOG/KUKN/The Wave.
The Daily News
