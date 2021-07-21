 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Final round of Go 4th buttons drawn; prizes at Longview Sewing
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Final round of Go 4th buttons drawn; prizes at Longview Sewing

{{featured_button_text}}
Go 4th logo

The Longview Go 4th Festival committee has announced the winners in the final round of its 2021 button drawing contest. Button sales help finance the Go 4th fireworks show.

Prizes can be picked up at Longview Sewing, 1113 Vandercook Way, Longview.

Winning numbers, prizes

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

298: $25 Shilo gift card via KLOG/KUKN/The Wave.

2237: $25 Shilo gift card via KLOG/KUKN/The Wave.

1609: $25 Shilo gift card via KLOG/KUKN/The Wave.

1378: $25 Shilo gift card via KLOG/KUKN/The Wave.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

McCarthy blasts Pelosi over Jan 6 committee picks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News