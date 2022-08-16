Final Cowlitz County election results show Toutle fire levy passed, but Castle Rock library levy did not

Certified results for the Cowlitz County Aug. 2 primary election show the Toutle Fire and Rescue levy passed but the Castle Rock Public Library levy did not.

Toutle Fire and Rescue asked voters to pay for fulltime staff at the mostly volunteer fire department to ensure round-the-clock help. Initial results showed the measure was behind, but the final, certified election results released at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday show the levy passed.

There are 11 more yes votes than no votes for the measure. Cowlitz County Elections Manager Hayley Johnson said there is no mandatory recount for ballot measures in close races.

The city of Castle Rock’s library levy appeared to be passing after initial ballots were tallied, but final results show the measure has failed for roughly the seventh time in three years. The measure did not reach the 60% of yes votes required for this type of levy. Instead, the measure reached 58.47% in favor and 41.53% against.

The remaining election results for races just in Cowlitz and Clark counties are the same as previous reports.

A city of Kalama measure proposing a 0.2% sales tax to pay for street repairs passed. A levy officials say will help maintain emergency services and staff in Castle Rock's fire district also passed.

A property tax levy to cover emergency medical services for some areas in Cowlitz and Clark counties passed. The levy aims to better prepare Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue for what emergency crews say are rising calls and delayed ambulance services.

In the general election, independent incumbent John Jabusch faces Republican Rick Dahl in the county commissioner race for district 3; and incumbent Republican Brad Thurman faces Republican Rob Gibbs in the county sheriff's race.

State and federal races in Washington will be certified Friday.