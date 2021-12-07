 Skip to main content
Filing opens for Cowlitz County diking districts

Cytonn Photography on Unsplash, Contributed

Next week is the filing period for people interested in running for Cowlitz County government positions that protect residents from flooding. There are six open positions in five local diking districts. 

People can apply for the special purpose districts from 8:30 a.m. Dec. 13 through 5 p.m. Dec. 17, reports the county. Special purpose districts are governments outside town, city or local governments, according to the Municipal Research and Services Center of Washington. 

One position is open on the Silver Lake Flood Control District and on Consolidated Diking Improvement Districts 1, 2 and 3. Two positions are open on Diking Improvement District 15, reports the county. The county states seven districts in Cowlitz County protect residents from the flooding of dikes, ditches and pump stations.

County officials state candidates must be registered to vote in Washington state and own property within the district they are running. 

Indonesian president promises to widen volcano evacuation efforts

