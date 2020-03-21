You are the owner of this article.
Fibre Federal to donate up $55K for regional school meal programs
Fibre Federal to donate up $55K for regional school meal programs

Fibre Federal Credit Union will donate up to $55,000 to school meal programs in the 24 school districts in its two-state, seven-county service area while schools are closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

At least $17,500 of the donations will go to Cowlitz County schools, and at least $7,000 will go to Columbia County schools to supplement state-funded school meals already offered in those districts, according to a news release. Districts in both counties are distributing breakfasts and lunches to students during statewide school closures. 

"Taking care of our youth and helping create equitable access to economic stability are two very important tenets of our corporate mission," said Fibre Community Development Manager Shannon Cahoon. "Meeting the needs of vulnerable students and families during this challenging time is one way we can carry out those goals." 

The schools in Fibre's service area collectively serve more than 37,000 students, according to the release.

