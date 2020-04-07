Fibre Federal opens donation accounts for local school districts

Building off its promise to donate up to $55,000 to regional school lunch programs, Fibre Federal Credit Union has opened donation accounts for each of the 24 school districts in its service area.
The accounts allow community members to join Fibre’s effort to supplement state-funded breakfasts and lunches offered by districts during school closures, especially now that all Washington districts are closed for the remainder of the school year.
“We know that the need will grow, and really it will grow beyond what we can provide as an organization,” said Fibre Community Development Manger Shannon Cahoon. “The really nice thing about what we’ve set up is that we literally have an account for each district. So if someone is a Kalama native ... they can donate to that account and rest assured that all of those funds will go to students in that school district.”
Although the meals are paid for, districts might have to pay out-of-pocket for staffing or delivery costs, Cahoon said. The donations help offset those expenses.
They also fund extra meals, such as weekend food boxes, for families that might be relying solely on the schools for food right now, Cahoon said.
Credit union members can donate online, with the app or by phone. Non-members can donate at Fibre drive-up windows or call their financial institution to find out how or if they can electronically transfer funds, Cahoon said.
A list of donation account numbers for the school districts in TDN’s circulation area can be found in this story online at TDN.com.
