Fibre Federal opens donation accounts for local school districts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Building off its promise to donate up to $55,000 to regional school lunch programs, Fibre Federal Credit Union has opened donation accounts for each of the 24 school districts in its service area.

The accounts allow community members to join Fibre’s effort to supplement state-funded breakfasts and lunches offered by districts during school closures, especially now that all Washington districts are closed for the remainder of the school year.

“We know that the need will grow, and really it will grow beyond what we can provide as an organization,” said Fibre Community Development Manger Shannon Cahoon. “The really nice thing about what we’ve set up is that we literally have an account for each district. So if someone is a Kalama native ... they can donate to that account and rest assured that all of those funds will go to students in that school district.”

Although the meals are paid for, districts might have to pay out-of-pocket for staffing or delivery costs, Cahoon said. The donations help offset those expenses.