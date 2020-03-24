Fibre Federal expands emergency financial support options

Fibre Federal Credit Union will offer loan relief assistance and other new financial options for members durding the COVID-19 epidemic, the credit union said in a release Tuesday.

Members can take an extra skip payment on a qualified loan with a waived fee. Fibre will also offer emergency personal loans, debt consolidation, and loan relief assistance for existing loans, according to the release.

Members who have loan protection may qualify for an interrupted employment or disability claim, and those struggling with finances can seek free counseling with GreenPath Financial Wellness.

For more information on Fibre’s COVID-19-related services and hours, customers can visit www.fibrecu.com/covid-19-resources.

