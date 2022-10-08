Fibre Federal Credit Union supports hospitals, colleges through Communities First Program

Lower Columbia College’s new Vocational Building Equipment Fund is a 2022 beneficiary of Fibre Federal Credit Union’s Communities First Program. The building will be used by students pursuing careers in information technology, machine trades, welding and manufacturing, as well as students enrolled in transitional studies, according to a press release from the credit union.

The credit union is continuing the multi-year sponsorship for selected community colleges and hospitals within the 11 Washington and Oregon counties it serves, according to the press release.

FFCU places a high priority on supporting educational and health-care related services throughout its communities. As a result, that mission developed into the Community First Program in 2018.

Since its inception, the credit union has donated $145,000 to Communities First recipients, including eight hospital foundations and four community college foundations. One of the Communities First Program recipients is the Lower Columbia College Foundation.