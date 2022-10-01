 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fibre Federal Credit Union supports hospitals, colleges through Communities First Program

Communities First Program

Through Fibre Federal Credit Union's Communities First Program, the PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center Food Farmacy Program recently received a donation. Pictured from left are Bailey Roberts, FFCU's community engagement and education coordinator; Jill Moss, PeaceHealth Services; Angie Gilreath, FFCU's senior vice president/chief experience officer and foundation board member; Leah McElyea, nurse and office manager; Cathy Barr, PeaceHealth executive director; Becky Sprecher, PeaceHealth associate development officer; and Crystal Garrison, FFCU's marketing and community development manager.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center’s Food Farmacy Program is a 2022 beneficiary of Fibre Federal Credit Union’s Communities First Program. The FFP helps fight food insecurities for patients by offering meal support after discharge, dietary education and counseling and connections to food access stability through community resources, according to a press release from the credit union.

The credit union is continuing the multi-year sponsorship for selected community colleges and hospitals within the 11 Washington and Oregon counties it serves, according to the press release.

FFCU places a high priority on supporting educational and health-care related services throughout its communities. As a result, that mission developed into the Community First Program in 2018.

Since its inception, the credit union has donated $145,000 to Communities First recipients, including eight hospital foundations and four community college foundations. One of the Communities First Program recipients is the PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center Foundation.

