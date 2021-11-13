Fibre Federal Credit Union supports hospitals, colleges through Communities First Program

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center’s Food Farmacy Program is a 2021 beneficiary of Fibre Federal Credit Union’s Communities First Program. The FFP helps fight food insecurities for patients by offering meal support after discharge, dietary education and counseling and connections to food access stability through community resources, according to a press release from the credit union. FFP received $5,000 from FFCU for the program.

The credit union recently renewed the multi-year sponsorship for selected community colleges and hospitals within the seven Washington and Oregon counties it serves, according to the press release.

FFCU places a high priority on supporting educational and health-care related services throughout its communities. As a result, that mission developed into the Community First Program in 2018.

Since its inception, the credit union has donated $87,000 to Communities First recipients, including eight hospital foundations and four college foundations. With the renewal of the program from 2021 to 2023, Fibre Federal pledges to distribute another $87,000 to these community-centered foundations, notes the release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.