Fibre Federal Credit Union released its community impact report for 2022 earlier this month. The annual report documents the credit union’s donations to the communities in which it operates, including in Longview, Kelso and Castle Rock.

The credit union reports it has 110,000 members and 16 financial services centers in Oregon and Washington.

Last year, Fibre gave $219,000 to 194 different organizations. Members pursuing higher education got $11,000 in scholarship aid from Fibre, and individual departments donated an additional $6,000 to local agencies like schools, support shelters, senior centers and animal shelters.

The company reports 156 volunteers from Fibre volunteered for a combined 1,727 hours at 68 events which supported a combined 90 organizations. The credit union provided financial education and materials at no cost to 834 adults and 2,464 K-12 students.