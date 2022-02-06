Fibre Federal Credit Union and TLC expand service area

Fibre Federal Credit Union and TLC have expanded the areas they provide service from seven counties in Washington and Oregon to 11 counties in the two states.

Clark, Lewis, Skamania and Grays Harbor counties join Cowlitz, Wahkiakum and Pacific counties in Washington and Columbia, Clatsop, Lincoln and Tillamook counties in Oregon.

Anyone who works, worships, attends school or conducts regular business in the counties are eligible for membership, according to a press release from the credit union. Eligibility includes family and household members. Businesses and organizations based in the counties also are eligible to become members of the credit union.

According to the press release, the credit union will serve members in the recently added counties remotely through online applications, online and mobile baking and a variety of e-services designed for banking access from anywhere.

"Our members are part of our 'Fibre Family' and we look forward to extending the family into this new service area," Fibre Federal's President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Bradberry is quoted in the release.

"We will support our members in these new counties by ensuring they feel welcome, secure and supported as they plan for their financial future."

