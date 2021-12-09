Festival of Lights returns to Castle Rock on Saturday

CASTLE ROCK — It's Christmas time in the city of Castle Rock starting Saturday when the annual Festival of Lights resumes after its 2020 cancellation.

Holiday parades and light shows kick off across Cowlitz County this weekend This weekend kicks off the holiday parade and celebration season for Cowlitz County, the most wonderful time of the year.

The event aims to fill the city sidewalks with holiday cheer, starting with free photos with Santa at 2 p.m. at the Fibre Federal Credit Union and children's games in the Hubbard Funeral Home parking lot. The lighted parade is scheduled to run from 5:30 to about 7:30 p.m. starting at the Castle Rock Elementary School on Huntington Avenue, and ending at the post office on Cowlitz Way where the tree will be lit.

Festival coordinator Dawn Smith said locals are looking forward to the return of the long-standing tradition, after the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

"I think people are needing to get out," Smith said. "We are trying hard to make a festive event so everyone can enjoy themselves."

The festival is organized by a committee within the all-volunteer Castle Rock Community Development Alliance — a nonprofit dedicated to promoting economic stability and a positive quality of life, according to the Festival of Lights website.

Smith said about 20 local craft and food vendors will set up shop on Front Avenue, while kettle corn and cotton candy will be offered on First Avenue. Other downtown businesses are planning specials, like hot spiced drinks at Crosscut Taproom on Cowlitz Street.

Winners of the event's window decorating contest will be judged Friday and announced at the event Saturday, Smith said.

If you go What: Castle Rock Festival of Lights. When: Santa photos and children's games start at 2 p.m., parade at 5:30 p.m. and Christmas tree lighting around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Where: Downtown Castle Rock. Cost: Free. Info: www.castlerockfestivaloflights.com.

Plus, surprises are in store for attendees, which Smith said she can't reveal until the big day.

"It's all about the holiday spirt and what we can do for the community," she said.

Watch a contributed video of the 2019 festival at tdn.com.

