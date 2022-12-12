 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Festival of lights illuminates downtown Castle Rock

A lighted shed joins the holiday parade on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Castle Rock.

CASTLE ROCK — Tractors, trucks and even a shed adorned with lights paraded down Cowlitz Street West Saturday to celebrate the holidays.

River Reser, 3, of Longview, stood at the front of the parade route and watched in awe as an illuminated tractor pulled a smaller tractor surrounded by garland and peppermint candy placards.

A truck pulled a lighted wooden shed, with a lift and a banner for the Kelso business Pacific NW Sheds Plant. The Castle Rock Future Farmers of America pulled a trailer with an illuminated calf statue.

Lighted shed

The Pacific NW Sheds Plant of Kelso trailers a decorated shed in Saturday's parade in Castle Rock. 

Orange Crosby, 5, of Longview stood near the end of the route, asking his relatives when Santa would arrive. Mr. and Mrs. Claus greeted guests after the parade and the tree lighting near the Castle Rock Post Office. He was also available earlier that afternoon for free photos.

People could decorate cookies before the parade at the Masonic Lodge, while food vendors like Cousin Yeti’s Mobile Wood Fired Pizza and The Islander food trucks were parked nearby.

Emmy Hodges and about a dozen of her family members gathered on a homemade red and candy-cane lined float dressed as elves from the Will Ferrell holiday movie, with pointed hats and all.

Castle Rock elves

From right, Jordan Anthony, Ava Gourde, Jillian Woodruff, Harper Gourde, Bridget Woodruff, Josie Hodges, Cale Johnson, Erika Johnson, and Kennedy Johnson sit on the family's lighted float Saturday in Castle Rock. Jacob Anthony and Tor Woodruff were also on board. Cale Johnson and Rick Woodruff helped to build the float. 

Hodges said she and her cousins, when growing up, regularly joined a parade in conjunction with the city’s summer fair. Now, with children of her own, she and her cousins decided to resurrect the plans.

“We used to do the summer parade forever so we are bringing it back,” she said.

Cheerleaders perform at the festival of lights parade on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Castle Rock.

Hodges said they call themselves the “country cousins.” The holiday parade float — which took about five hours that day to create — was inspired by the movie “Elf,” because the family watches the film every holiday season, she added.

The Castle Rock Community Development Alliance has organized the event for the last 13 years, according to the group's website. 

Parade excitment

River Reser, 3, of Longview smiles as the Castle Rock Festival of Lights parade heads down Cowlitz Street West Saturday in Castle Rock. 
Parade high five

Rocco Lahcen, 13, of Castle Rock gives the public school district's mascot a high five during the parade Saturday in Castle Rock. 

INSIDE

