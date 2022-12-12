Festival of lights illuminates downtown Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — Tractors, trucks and even a shed adorned with lights paraded down Cowlitz Street West Saturday to celebrate the holidays.

River Reser, 3, of Longview, stood at the front of the parade route and watched in awe as an illuminated tractor pulled a smaller tractor surrounded by garland and peppermint candy placards.

A truck pulled a lighted wooden shed, with a lift and a banner for the Kelso business Pacific NW Sheds Plant. The Castle Rock Future Farmers of America pulled a trailer with an illuminated calf statue.

Orange Crosby, 5, of Longview stood near the end of the route, asking his relatives when Santa would arrive. Mr. and Mrs. Claus greeted guests after the parade and the tree lighting near the Castle Rock Post Office. He was also available earlier that afternoon for free photos.

People could decorate cookies before the parade at the Masonic Lodge, while food vendors like Cousin Yeti’s Mobile Wood Fired Pizza and The Islander food trucks were parked nearby.

Emmy Hodges and about a dozen of her family members gathered on a homemade red and candy-cane lined float dressed as elves from the Will Ferrell holiday movie, with pointed hats and all.

Hodges said she and her cousins, when growing up, regularly joined a parade in conjunction with the city’s summer fair. Now, with children of her own, she and her cousins decided to resurrect the plans.

“We used to do the summer parade forever so we are bringing it back,” she said.

Hodges said they call themselves the “country cousins.” The holiday parade float — which took about five hours that day to create — was inspired by the movie “Elf,” because the family watches the film every holiday season, she added.

The Castle Rock Community Development Alliance has organized the event for the last 13 years, according to the group's website.