Fentanyl drives increase in drug overdose deaths in Washington, Cowlitz County

Drug overdose deaths in Washington and Cowlitz County increased for a second year in a row, with fentanyl a major driver.

Statewide, overdose deaths surpassed 2,000 in 2021, a nearly 70% increase since 2019, according to provisional data from the Department of Health.

Drug overdose deaths in Cowlitz County nearly doubled from 18 in 2019 to 33 in 2021, according to data from the county coroner's office. The number of overdoses that included fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, more than tripled from five in 2020 to 17 in 2021, according to the coroner.

These numbers don't include deaths from natural causes related to chronic drug abuse, said Coroner Tim Davidson. The county doesn't track those deaths specifically but the coroner sees "quite a few" middle-age people with a history of substance abuse dying of causes like organ failure each year, he said.

As of Friday, the state recorded 2,137 overdose deaths in 2021, up from 1,731 in 2020 and 1,259 in 2019.

Most deaths involved more than one substance, and more than half the deaths are due to fentanyl, according to the department. Fentanyl overdose deaths have increased about 10-fold since 2016.

“Overdose deaths are a public health emergency, and fentanyl is a major driver,” said Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, state chief science officer, in a statement Tuesday. “What looks like a prescription oxycodone pill could be a counterfeit with more than enough fentanyl to kill. People who use drugs should assume that any drugs bought on the street, online, or from a friend has fentanyl.”

A majority of people dying from overdose tend to be male and 45 years old or younger, and the increase in overdose deaths is fastest growing among Black, Latinx, and Native American/Alaska Native people, according to the department.

Over the past four years in Cowlitz County, overdose deaths among men outnumber women two-to-one, and the average age is 48.5 years old, according to the coroner's office. The average age dropped to 43.8 in 2021 after hovering around 49 or 50 the previous three years.

Most of the county's overdose deaths also involved more than one substance. The majority of single-substance deaths are from methamphetamine overdoses. Unlike opioids, there is not an overdose reversal drug for meth, but if there was, it would make a difference in those numbers, Davidson said.

The Department of Health encourages people to carry at least two doses of naloxone to help prevent overdose deaths. The overdose-reversal medication can be effective for all opioids, including fentanyl, but may require more than one dose in some cases, Kwan-Gett said.

Naloxone, also known under its brand name Narcan, is available at many pharmacies, and Washington has a standing order that can be used as a prescription for anyone in the state to use. More information on naloxone and a link to the standing order is available at www.stopoverdose.org.

The Cowlitz Family Health Center has distributed naloxone kits for years and recently began giving out the nasal spray version of Narcan, which is easier to administer, said Jim Coffee, chief executive officer. The organization hands out kits at its syringe exchange, the Alabama Street homeless camp and offers them to patients getting an opioid prescription or in the medically assisted treatment program, he said.

Along with a slight uptick in calls to overdose deaths, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue emergency medical services (EMS) have seen an increase in the amount of Narcan they have to administer because of the rise in fentanyl, said Chief Scott Neves.

The department's emergency responders have also seen an increase in Narcan being given to someone overdosing before emergency services arrive, Neves said. Cowlitz County law enforcement carry the drug, as well as a rising number of family members and bystanders, he said.

"It's beneficial, and definitely more lives are saved because of the immediate administration of Narcan," Neves said.

Neves said one problem is the drugs last longer than the Narcan. Even if someone feels better after getting the reversal drug, they should still go to the hospital because they can go back into respiratory arrest once the Narcan wears off, he said.

"That's the scary part. They were lucky this time that someone was there when they went unconscious," he said. "People don't want to go to the hospital, we understand that, but ... they're not understanding this is a near death experience."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.