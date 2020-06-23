Federal wildlife officials propose new cormorant management permits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Federal Fish and Wildlife officials are hoping to give state and tribal governments more power to kill double-breasted cormorants in order to reduce the number of salmon-hungry birds preying on fish populations.

The proposed rules would allow state and tribal wildlife agencies to apply for an annual permit to "lethally take" double-breasted cormorants at any time and on any land they have jurisdiction over, even in areas where it is normally prohibited.

The permits would apply to no other birds, including other cormorant species, and agencies would be required to try nonlethal methods first, and determine that those methods are ineffective, before killing the double-crested cormorants.

Agencies would have to report their kills to federal Wildlife officials yearly, and those officials would use that information to determine the limit of birds the agencies can kill.

The comment period on the proposal is open through July 20. It can be found at: https://www.regulations.gov/document?D=FWS-HQ-MB-2019-0103-1411.

