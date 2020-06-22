Federal prosecutors charge Rainier man with kidnapping

Federal prosecutors have charged a Rainier man with kidnapping after he allegedly abducted a woman in May.
According to a probable cause statement from an FBI special agent investigating the case, James Donald Cooley, 59, drove to the Illwaco residence of an ex-girlfriend in the early morning hours of May 18 with no notice or invitation, abducted her and drove back to his residence, as reported by The Columbia County Spotlight.
Cooley was arrested that same day by Columbia County sheriff’s deputies, who investigated the case along with the FBI. Cooley now faces a federal kidnapping charge in the U.S. District Court of Oregon.
A federal court order filed Friday ordered Cooley held in jail until his trial based on his current charge, possession of multiple weapons, violent behavior, and history of domestic violence and violating protective/restraining orders.
Cooley parked on Highway 101 and walked through the brush to reach the victim’s home, according to the agent’s probable cause statement. Video footage shows an altercation between the two when Cooley arrives at the residence. Cooley, carrying a pitchfork, demanded the victim come with him. When she refused, he grabbed her by the arms and zip-tied her hands, according to the probable cause statement filed Wednesday. He threatened to kill her when she tried to get away, the special agent wrote.
Cooley reportedly dragged the victim “a couple hundred feet” back toward the highway and forced her into the back seat of his vehicle, threatening to kill her with a knife if she didn’t get inside. He then drove back to Rainier. During that drive, the pitchfork fell out of the car during a struggle between Cooley and the victim, according to the probable cause statement.
A family member of Cooley’s who also lives in Rainier noticed Cooley and the victim later that morning. She noticed signs of injury on the victim, who told her Cooley was going to kill her and to get help. That family member contacted the sheriff’s office.
Columbia County sheriff’s deputies arrived at about 9:04 a.m. Cooley admitted to traveling to Illwaco to speak to the victim even though there is an active restraining order preventing him from contacting her. He told detectives that he only wanted to talk about missing and damaged tools, and denied brandishing a knife or pitchfork.
A search warrant served on his vehicle found a bag of zip ties with more scattered around the car, a methamphetamine pipe with white residue and three hammers, according to the probable cause statement. Meanwhile, deputies investigated the victim’s residence where they found evidence of drag marks between the house and highway.
Detectives re-interviewed Cooley, who then admitted to restraining the victim and taking her in his vehicle. He “cried throughout the interview,” admitted his actions were wrong, and said he had a terminal condition and did not want to die in prison. He claimed he was upset in the first place because the victim “sent him away with nothing” and destroyed his personal property without an explanation.
Cooley was arrested on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, violation of a restraining order, stalking and menacing. He is due to be arraigned on July 17, according to court documents.
Resources are available if you need help. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached to call, chat, or text 24/7 at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY). If you are in immediate danger or know someone who is, call 911.
