Federal prosecutors charge Rainier man with kidnapping

Cooley reportedly dragged the victim “a couple hundred feet” back toward the highway and forced her into the back seat of his vehicle, threatening to kill her with a knife if she didn’t get inside. He then drove back to Rainier. During that drive, the pitchfork fell out of the car during a struggle between Cooley and the victim, according to the probable cause statement.

A family member of Cooley’s who also lives in Rainier noticed Cooley and the victim later that morning. She noticed signs of injury on the victim, who told her Cooley was going to kill her and to get help. That family member contacted the sheriff’s office.

Columbia County sheriff’s deputies arrived at about 9:04 a.m. Cooley admitted to traveling to Illwaco to speak to the victim even though there is an active restraining order preventing him from contacting her. He told detectives that he only wanted to talk about missing and damaged tools, and denied brandishing a knife or pitchfork.

A search warrant served on his vehicle found a bag of zip ties with more scattered around the car, a methamphetamine pipe with white residue and three hammers, according to the probable cause statement. Meanwhile, deputies investigated the victim’s residence where they found evidence of drag marks between the house and highway.