Federal payroll loans dry up fast, leaving some Cowlitz businesses behind

“If the government lets go some more of the money … maybe we will be able to get on that,” Millard said. “I will need that payroll protection program. … I think we will be lucky to break even without any support, but even breaking even would be good. We are bringing in about a third of what we normally do.”

Millard also submitted for an SBA economic disaster loan, which she’s waiting to hear back on. The SBA has temporarily stopped taking applications for that loan, too, according to its website.

“People are being very creative and very resourceful. Some of them have laid off a substantial amount of people,” Marcum said. “The good thing is some of those businesses got the grants and they will be able to hire some people back. But I think at some point these restaurants are going to have to close their doors. I’m not sure they can make enough to keep staff going on the takeout.”

“I think the longer it goes, the more people who end up getting laid off because businesses didn't get this assistance from the federal government, the more it will hurt everybody.”