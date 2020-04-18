Federal payroll loans dry up fast, leaving some Cowlitz businesses behind

A $350 billion forgivable loan program was meant to keep staff on the payroll at small businesses across America, but it took less than two weeks to dry up.
However, at least 130 Cowlitz County businesses managed to apply in time, and perhaps dozens more may have too.
Others have been left in limbo, waiting to see if the federal government will approve additional funds for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.
“There’s mixed feelings between that could-have, would-have, should-have-type feeling or anger about who was approved. And also some hope out there that another stimulus package is going to come through to reopen it back up, and they will be ready to apply then,” said Lindsey Cope, community engagement director with the Cowlitz Economic Development Council.
“For those that have received it, they are like, ‘OK we got something.’ There is a sliver of (hope) that they have the resources to continue to diversify because they can bring their staff back on,” Cope added.
The SBA says it processed more than 14 years' worth of loans in less than 14 days as businesses across the nation rushed to apply for the payroll aid. More than 1.6 million applications were approved, including more than 30,000 loans in Washington state totaling nearly $7 billion.
A county-by-county breakdown for the state was not immediately available. But “demand was incredibly high” locally, Cope said. (See a sidebar about the demand for a state grant program for businesses, which drew nearly 300 applications in Cowlitz County alone.)
Twin Cities Bank in Longview received almost 110 applications for the Payroll plan, said President and CEO Neil Zick. Of those, almost 80 were approved before the funding ran out.
About half of Red Canoe Credit Union’s 100 applications — or almost $3 million worth of loans — made it through before the cut off, said Amy Davis, chief marketing officer.
“We were completely dedicated to our members, our business owners to get them the money they needed to pay their employees and infuse our local economy,” Davis said.
Several other local banks processed loan applications but could not be reached for comment Friday.
Staff at Twin Cities Bank and Red Canoe worked through the weekends to “expedite” as many applications as possible. Even still, about 30 forms at Twin Cities and about 50 at Red Canoe remained unsubmitted, respectively, when the loan program closed Wednesday.
And neither lender started submitting applications until the week after the program opened. Zick said his bank had to wait for the SBA to authorize it to use a new application website, even though Twin Cities was already an SBA-approved lender.
Davis said Red Canoe waited for confirmation on the application guidelines for how members could ensure their loan would be forgiven.
“The SBA wasn’t really ready. Congress had passed this particular law just a week before that (April 3 rollout), and any expectation that the SBA could put a program of this magnitude in place in that amount of time, I think was unrealistic,” Zick said.
And no one really knew what the demand for the loans would be, Zick said.
“It just was the magnitude of the program and the dollar amounts we are talking about and the number of applications. All banks were overwhelmed with applicants and trying to submit these applications,” he said.
Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce President Bill Marcum said many local banks were probably “frustrated” trying to accommodate all of the businesses wanting to apply. And several local businesses likewise are irritated because their applications were not processed in time.
“There are people that had applied. They were in the queue (to be processed) and they didn’t get the money, (their lender) didn’t get their application turned into the SBA before the money ran out,” Marcum said.
That group includes Dana Millard, owner of the Pancake House in Longview. She said she submitted her application through Fibre Federal Credit Union, but demand for the loans was so high her application didn’t make it through to the SBA.
“If the government lets go some more of the money … maybe we will be able to get on that,” Millard said. “I will need that payroll protection program. … I think we will be lucky to break even without any support, but even breaking even would be good. We are bringing in about a third of what we normally do.”
Millard also submitted for an SBA economic disaster loan, which she’s waiting to hear back on. The SBA has temporarily stopped taking applications for that loan, too, according to its website.
“People are being very creative and very resourceful. Some of them have laid off a substantial amount of people,” Marcum said. “The good thing is some of those businesses got the grants and they will be able to hire some people back. But I think at some point these restaurants are going to have to close their doors. I’m not sure they can make enough to keep staff going on the takeout.”
“I think the longer it goes, the more people who end up getting laid off because businesses didn't get this assistance from the federal government, the more it will hurt everybody.”
Marcum signed on to a letter by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Friday asking Congress to “expedite the second phase” of payroll assistance funding. Federal legislators have discussed allocating another $250 billion to replenish the program but it’s unclear how soon that money would be available.
“I think it’s going to be very critical, not only to our businesses in Kelso and Longview but to everybody, to be able to get that second wave of financing or assistance from the federal government,” Marcum said.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Monday also will open a $5,000 grant program for businesses with 3 to 20 employees that could help fill some remaining need for small retailers and restaurants, Marcum said.
Davis said most businesses understood the forgivable payroll loan was a “fast program, and that it was not a guarantee. But I think most people are still pretty hopeful there will be more money infused.”
“I think we are just in a waiting game right now to see if that pool will be refunded,” she said.
