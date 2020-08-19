Federal lands access increases for hunters, anglers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This week, the Department of the Interior’s U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced it was opening additional hunting and fishing opportunities in Washington state as well as across the country.

According to a press release provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, this brings the total expansion to over 4 million acres nationally since President Donald Trump took office.

“On the heels of President Trump signing the most significant conservation and recreation funding in U.S. history, providing nearly $20 billion over the next 10 years to fix and conserve the American people’s public lands, the Trump administration has now made an additional 2.3 million acres accessible to new hunting and fishing opportunities,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt. “We continue to take significant actions to further conservation initiatives and support sportsmen and women who are America’s true conservationists.”

In Washington, two national wildlife refuges and five hatcheries are adding hunting and/or fishing opportunities. This includes expanding the youth waterfowl hunt to align with the state season and allowing adults to hunt when accompanying a hunting youth. The Washington sites include: