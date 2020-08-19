Federal lands access increases for hunters, anglers

This week, the Department of the Interior’s U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced it was opening additional hunting and fishing opportunities in Washington state as well as across the country.
According to a press release provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, this brings the total expansion to over 4 million acres nationally since President Donald Trump took office.
“On the heels of President Trump signing the most significant conservation and recreation funding in U.S. history, providing nearly $20 billion over the next 10 years to fix and conserve the American people’s public lands, the Trump administration has now made an additional 2.3 million acres accessible to new hunting and fishing opportunities,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt. “We continue to take significant actions to further conservation initiatives and support sportsmen and women who are America’s true conservationists.”
In Washington, two national wildlife refuges and five hatcheries are adding hunting and/or fishing opportunities. This includes expanding the youth waterfowl hunt to align with the state season and allowing adults to hunt when accompanying a hunting youth. The Washington sites include:
- Willapa National Wildlife Refuge – Open deer and elk hunting on 517 new acres, and expand elk hunting on 2,071 acres in alignment with state regulations.
- Abernathy Fish Technology Center – Open hatchery grounds to sport fishing for the first time in alignment with state regulations.
- Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery – Open hatchery grounds for the first time to hunting including migratory birds, upland game birds, big game, and small game on 1,269 acres in alignment with state regulation.
- Little White Salmon National Fish Hatchery – Open hunting on the hatchery grounds for the first time including upland game birds, big game, and small game on 144 acres in alignment with state regulations.
- Spring Creek National Fish Hatchery – Open the hatchery grounds for the first time to hunting including big game and turkey on 50 acres in alignment with state regulations.
- Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge – Expand the youth waterfowl hunt to align with the state season and allow adults to hunt when accompanying a hunting youth.
- Willard National Fish Hatchery – Open the hatchery grounds to sport fishing for the first time in alignment with state regulations.
“We are excited when land is made available for hunting and fishing access in Washington,” said Kelly Susewind, Director of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. “The expanded opportunities on these public lands will be welcomed by anglers and hunters across the state.”
Hunting and fishing generate millions of dollars in revenue for states each year from the sale of licenses and tags. Additionally, excise taxes on firearms and ammunition, as well as sport fishing equipment and boating fuel, generate more revenue for states for wildlife management and public recreation; in 2020 alone Fish and Wildlife will distribute nearly $1 billion to states under the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program.
For more information, to view interactive maps of hunting and fishing opportunities, or see all environmental documents related to openings and closings at all 147 affected stations, fws.gov/refuges.
