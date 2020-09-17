Federal government agrees to fund Cowlitz River sediment survey

Swanson said the funding will allow not only a basic survey of the river, but a more in-depth LIDAR study and a United States Geological Survey river gage study to get a more detailed image of the river bed and of the height of water flows. LIDAR uses light in the form of a pulsed laser to map topography.

“It gives us a much more complete picture of what’s going on with the river,” Swanson said.

In 2019, The Portland Corps District requested $4.2 million to monitor the river, raise the sediment-retaining dam 23 feet, build other silt-retaining structures upstream of the dam, dredge the Cowlitz River and build a new fish trap below the dam. However, the request was not included in President Donald Trump’s proposed 2021 federal budget.

The commissioners had agreed earlier this summer to once again pay $110,000 for the monitoring survey, but Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler announced in a Monday press release that the federal government has agreed to allocate $870,000 to the project. The funds will not only allow for a river survey, but will pay for predesign work of raising the dam in Lexington. The dam was built in the years just after the eruption to slow the flow of volcanic silt into the river, but it is starting to fill up with sediment and needs to be raised to remain effective.