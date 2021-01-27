Feb. 9 ballots in mail, arriving in mailboxes this week

Ballots for the Feb. 9 election were mailed to Castle Rock and Toledo school district residents last week. Both districts are asking voters to renew levies.
In Cowlitz County, ballots were mailed on Jan. 22, and in Lewis County they will arrive in mailboxes between Jan. 25 and Jan. 27, according to the elections websites.
Ballots for the two counties are due back before 8 p.m. on Election Day. Mailed ballots need to be postmarked by Feb. 9, and ballot drop boxes will be locked at 8 p.m. Feb. 9.
All ballots have pre-paid postage for returning the ballots.
Toledo’s school replacement levy would provide money to continue funding extracurricular activities, athletics, drama, music and other programs.
The current two-year educational programs and operations levy will expire at the end of this year. The proposed three-year replacement would raise an estimated $1.1 million in 2022, $1.15 million in 2023 and $1.2 million in 2024.
Some of those operations that are not fully state-funded include counselors, grounds and facilities maintenance, special education services, staff and professional development.
The current levy tax rate is $1.49 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, and the proposed levy would raise rates between 11 and 20 cents over the three-year term.
That would be rates of $1.60 to $1.69 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. The owner of a $250,000 home would pay $400 a year at the $1.60 rate, or about $33 per month.
Castle Rock’s capital projects levy ask is larger than the previous levy to repairing aging infrastructure and improving security after the district failed to pass a bond.
The proposed levy increase would make the projected tax rate 44 cents per $1,000 assessed property value over three years. That would cost the owner of a $250,000 house about $9.16 per month.
In 2014, Castle Rock voters passed a 27 cent capital levy, but Superintendent Ryan Greene said because of increasing tax base in Castle Rock homeowners only paid 19 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2020. That makes the proposed increase about 25 cents over last year.
The proposed levy would raise $495,272 each year for three years.
Replacement capital levies are not new taxes, but continuations, and in this case an increase, of an existing tax. Levies help pay for things the districts do not get much state or federal support for.