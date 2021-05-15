Father, son look to add miniture golf course next door to Longview pizza parlor

Residents soon may enjoy a round of outdoor miniature golf while waiting for a pizza at Pie@Trio’s Pizzeria on Commerce Avenue in Longview.
Sam Miller said he and his father plan to add an 18-hole miniature golf course on Pie@Trio’s 5 acres because the casual dish and sport “go hand-in-hand.”
The city still is reviewing the pair’s permit request. If the permit is approved, Miller said the course could open by October.
Miller helped his stepdad Mitch Kolln open Pie@Trio’s in 2008 with the intention to build a miniature golf course next door.
“It’s always been in the back of my head,” Miller said. “It’s always been a dream of ours.”
The adjacent businesses will complement each other, but have separate owners.
Miller and his father will own Sam’s Mini-golf and Kolln owns Pie@Trio’s.
Pizzeria customers waiting for orders can play a round of golf. Parents can watch their kids play while drinking on the patio next to the course.
Miller said Kolln owned a pizzeria and golf course in Salem, and Kolln’s nephews own a similar business in Eugene.
“Pizza and golf run in the family,” Miller said.
According to The Daily News archives, Kolln’s father founded the Oregon and Washington pizza chain Pietro’s in 1957, launched the Commerce Avenue site in the 1960s, which was the operation’s headquarters, and sold the business in 1973.
The new Pie@Trio’s is in the same location as the original Pietro’s, using the same recipes, and plays off the original name.
At Sam’s Minigolf, putters won’t be hitting into alligator mouths or windmills because the course won’t be “gimmicky,” Miller said.
The green will look like a regular country club golf course “shrunk down” to a miniature version, he said.
Blueprints include plans for a waterfall and fountain on the course.
Miller said a storage unit at the pizzeria will be converted into a clubhouse to purchase rounds and pick up putters and balls.
Plans include a patio near the course and additional parking for both businesses.
A large wall on one of the property’s buildings may double as a screen for movies or light shows, Miller said.
Domino’s Pizza claimed a prime slice of West Longview commercial real estate on May 9 when it opened a polished, expansive restaurant.
The establishment will be a family destination, according to Sam Miller’s father Gregg Miller.
“There isn’t a lot of family entertainment in Longview,” he said. “This will be a nice option for people, especially after COVID, having a nice outdoor activity.”