Father, son look to add miniature golf course next door to Longview pizza parlor

According to The Daily News archives, Kolln’s father founded the Oregon and Washington pizza chain Pietro’s in 1957, launched the Commerce Avenue site in the 1960s, which was the operation’s headquarters, and sold the business in 1973.

The new Pie@Trio’s is in the same location as the original Pietro’s, using the same recipes, and plays off the original name.

At Sam’s Minigolf, putters won’t be hitting into alligator mouths or windmills because the course won’t be “gimmicky,” Miller said.

The green will look like a regular country club golf course “shrunk down” to a miniature version, he said.

Blueprints include plans for a waterfall and fountain on the course.

Miller said a storage unit at the pizzeria will be converted into a clubhouse to purchase rounds and pick up putters and balls.

Plans include a patio near the course and additional parking for both businesses.

A large wall on one of the property’s buildings may double as a screen for movies or light shows, Miller said.

The establishment will be a family destination, according to Sam Miller’s father Gregg Miller.

“There isn’t a lot of family entertainment in Longview,” he said. “This will be a nice option for people, especially after COVID, having a nice outdoor activity.”

