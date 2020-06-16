Fatal crash blocks lane of Interstate 5 near Headquarters Road Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fatal crash blocked a southbound lane of Interstate 5 near Headquarters Road in Kelso Tuesday morning.

Starting at 7:10 a.m., emergency responders closed the southbound right lane from mile post 47 to mile post 46, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation website.

Washington State Patrol spokesman Will Finn said to expect delays and that the crash was fatal, though he did not have details on those involved in the crash.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 16 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.