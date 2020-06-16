You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fatal crash blocks lane of Interstate 5 near Headquarters Road Tuesday
0 comments
breaking

Fatal crash blocks lane of Interstate 5 near Headquarters Road Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights - stock WEB ONLY

A fatal crash blocked a southbound lane of Interstate 5 near Headquarters Road in Kelso Tuesday morning. 

Starting at 7:10 a.m., emergency responders closed the southbound right lane from mile post 47 to mile post 46, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation website. 

Washington State Patrol spokesman Will Finn said to expect delays and that the crash was fatal, though he did not have details on those involved in the crash. 

This story will be updated. 

0 comments
0
0
0
16
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News