Fatal crash blocks lane of Interstate 5 near Headquarters Road Tuesday

A fatal crash blocked a southbound lane of Interstate 5 near Headquarters Road in Kelso Tuesday morning.
Starting at 7:10 a.m., emergency responders closed the southbound right lane from mile post 47 to mile post 46, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation website.
Washington State Patrol spokesman Will Finn said to expect delays and that the crash was fatal, though he did not have details on those involved in the crash.
This story will be updated.
