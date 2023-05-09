For five hours on Tuesday, half of one of downtown Longview’s parking lots was taken over by wood crafts, fresh vegetables and locally made bread.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market held its first day of sales at its new Tuesday location in the parking lot at 12th and Hemlock. Vendors will be setting up in the lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through the rest of this year’s farmers market season. The Saturday markets will still be held at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds.

Farmers market manager Laurie Kochis said the market had strong attendance on Saturdays at the fairgrounds but struggled to get as many visitors to come out on Tuesdays in the same location. Kochis said fewer shoppers came because it had a smaller pool of vendors, while fewer vendors felt it was worth coming out when there were fewer visitors.

Kochis and downtown business leaders supported the new location as a way to boost the overall foot traffic and sales in Longview.

“I feel like there’s quite a bit of business so far. I like that it’s so close to Commerce, they can drop by during lunch to see what’s going on,” said Jackie Baker, who ran the booth for the Bubble Boutique Soapery & More on Tuesday.

The inaugural downtown market had 13 vendors set up along with a hot dog cart, bubble artist and musician who performed during the morning. Kochis said it was slightly more vendors than the market had on most Tuesdays last year.

A small but steady stream of visitors came through the lot around noon to check out the booths. Many of the visitors grabbed a quick lunch at the hot dog stands, while others checked out the produce and craft goods.

Steger Family Farms has been coming to the Cowlitz County market for the past four years. The farm outside Chehalis sells farm-to-table cuts of pork, beef and lamb and recently began offering jars of jam as well.

Barbara Soto is the face of the farm’s appearances at local markets. Soto said the markets were a huge section of their business, since they did not have a storefront or other physical location for customers to visit.

“They only see what we have in one picture online. We want them to come out and see the food themselves, hear our stories,” Soto said. “It’s how we get a personal relationship with our clients.”