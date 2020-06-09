Family Promise receives nearly $30K in grants to help with COVID costs

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A local nonprofit that hosts homeless families in churches while helping them find houses has received nearly $30,000 in grants to help offset extra costs incurred from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family Promise of Cowlitz County announced Monday that the Community Foundation of Southwest Washington granted it $19,269. That's in addition to several smaller grants from the United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties totalling $9,500.

The grants will help the nonprofit cover "some extraordinary expenses" due to "special conditions imposed by the pandemic," Family Promise Director Lisa Staudinger said in a prepared statement.

For example, the group will pay for special lodging during the pandemic so families can isolate for two weeks before entering the program, according to a news release. Such a practice allows health monitoring and ensures the safety of the families, volunteers and staff.

The grants also will fund the purchase of much-needed room dividers, according to the news release. The dividers will improve conditions in the emergency static shelter and be used in host congregations who need to house guests in one large room, such as a fellowship hall, when they lack separate rooms for each family.

"We are grateful to CFSWW for their assistance," Staudinger said. "They have been extremely responsive, generous and fast in getting funds out to the Southwest Washington community to assist with COVID-19 response."

