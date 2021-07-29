 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Family Promise receives homeless prevention grant
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Family Promise receives homeless prevention grant

{{featured_button_text}}
Family Promise renovations 2020

Lisa Staudinger, Family Promise of Cowlitz County executive director, details day center renovations to accommodate overnight living spaces for families at the Kelso location in August 2020. 

 Courtney Talak

Family Promise of Cowlitz County received a $20,000 grant to help prevent families from losing their housing.

The Kelso-based organization is one of 13 Family Promise affiliates around the country to receive the “Homeless No More Challenge” grant from nonprofit Help Us Move In, according to a press release.

The grant will allow the nonprofit to help prevent people from becoming homeless, along with assisting families who are currently homeless, said Executive Director Lisa Staudinger.

“We’re really super excited about this,” she said. “We haven’t had this opportunity before to put a prevention program in place.”

Family Promise adapting to house homeless families amid pandemic

In August 2019, Family Promise of Cowlitz County began hosting homeless families with children in churches and helping them find housing and connect to other services. The pandemic put a hold on housing families in churches, and the nonprofit’s board decided in July to host families at the Day Center indefinitely, Staudinger said.

The organization plans to expand the center’s capacity and have more volunteer involvement during and after dinner, Staudinger said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Staudinger said beginning a homeless prevention program has been a priority for the nonprofit. It’s less expensive to prevent homelessness than trying to overcome it and less traumatic and disruptive, she said.

Along with helping families keep their housing, the prevention program will include case management and teaching life skills, Staudinger said.

“When someone working with us, we help educate them so they become permanently stable from that point forward,” she said.

Family Promise Night Without a Bed takes place Saturday to raise awareness, funds

The grant is a two-year program, with Family Promise eligible for a $10,000 match each year, Staudinger said. The organization wants to leverage it further and ask for a $20,000 match so it could potentially have $40,000 to launch a permanent prevention program, she said.

Family Promise must first raise $10,000 to get the matching grant funds. Staudinger said although fundraising has been difficult over the last year and a half, she is confident they will raise the necessary amount.

“I know this community will do it because this community really is generous and caring and involved and engaged,” she said.

Staudinger said Family Promise is planning a “Birthday Party” open house on Aug. 29 marking its two-year anniversary. The event will be a chance for the community to see what the nonprofit has done over the past two years and what is next, she said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Arkansas gov. seeks to end school mask mandate ban

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News