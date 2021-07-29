Family Promise receives homeless prevention grant

Along with helping families keep their housing, the prevention program will include case management and teaching life skills, Staudinger said.

“When someone working with us, we help educate them so they become permanently stable from that point forward,” she said.

The grant is a two-year program, with Family Promise eligible for a $10,000 match each year, Staudinger said. The organization wants to leverage it further and ask for a $20,000 match so it could potentially have $40,000 to launch a permanent prevention program, she said.

Family Promise must first raise $10,000 to get the matching grant funds. Staudinger said although fundraising has been difficult over the last year and a half, she is confident they will raise the necessary amount.

“I know this community will do it because this community really is generous and caring and involved and engaged,” she said.

Staudinger said Family Promise is planning a “Birthday Party” open house on Aug. 29 marking its two-year anniversary. The event will be a chance for the community to see what the nonprofit has done over the past two years and what is next, she said.

