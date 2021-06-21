Family Promise Night Without a Bed takes place Saturday to raise awareness, funds

Family Promise of Cowlitz County is challenging people to spend Saturday sleeping anywhere but their bed to help bring awareness for families experiencing homelessness.

The nonprofit’s second-annual Night Without a Bed Saturday also is tied to a fundraiser to help with operating costs for the Family Promise, which hosts homeless families in local churches while helping them find permanent housing.

People can donate money or become a fundraiser and ask others to support them by spending a night without a bed, said Executive Director Lisa Staudinger. Participants can sleep anywhere that’s not their bed, such as on a couch, the floor, their car or in their yard. People also can stay at one of the three in-person locations: Emmanuel Lutheran Church, New Song Worship Center or Longview Presbyterian Church.

Staudinger said the event is a way to make people more aware of Cowlitz County’s housing shortage, families experiencing homelessness and the solutions available.

“This is a serious crisis. It’s happening everywhere, but we’ve had a long history,” she said.

Cowlitz County had the highest eviction rate in the state from 2004 to 2017, according to a study by the University of Washington and the University of California Berkeley.