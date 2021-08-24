Family Promise cancels Sunday block party due to COVID-19 increase

Family Promise of Cowlitz County canceled its "Second Birthday Block Party" planned for Sunday because of rising COVID-19 cases.

“We have been affected as an organization by a number of recent COVID illnesses, deaths and hospitalizations, including the tragic passing of Pastor Marv Kasemeier,” Executive Director Lisa Staudinger said in a press release.

Kasemeier was the pastor of New Song Worship Center, a Family Promise partner congregation.

“This has hit us really hard. Our board and staff also know many others who are ill or have died within the last week or two,” said Family Promise Board President Vonda McFadden. McFadden also is pastor of the church that was to host the block party.

“We’re so disappointed, but as a mainly volunteer-run shelter for families with children experiencing homelessness, we must take the safety of our community very seriously," Staudinger said. “ We felt we couldn’t fulfill that commitment and still have a public gathering.”

Family Promise hopes to be able to hold a third anniversary block party in August 2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.